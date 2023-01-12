Australian Open 2022 Men's, Women's Draws for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and More

Peter Mundy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The draws for the 2022 Australian Open were released Thursday, featuring some exciting storylines in both the men's and women's singles brackets.

Most eyes were on the placement of Novak Djokovic, the nine-time champion who missed last year's event after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He enters the week as the No. 4 seed in the men's draw, which places him on the opposite side of No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

The superstars cannot meet until the final, which would be a rematch of the 2019 Australian Open's ultimate round. They've met in the finals of nine different Grand Slam events during their careers, while Djokovic has a 30-29 all-time edge over Nadal.

Nadal could still have a difficult path to the final, including a potential fourth-round matchup against Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has one of the more interesting first-round matchups against No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

In the women's draw, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will seek her first title in this event after losing in the semifinals last year. She could face some tough challenges from Americans with No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 7 Coco Gauff and No. 13 Danielle Collins all on the top half of the bracket.

Ons Jabeur will look to make a run as the No. 2 seed, with Caroline Garcia looming in a potential semifinal battle.