    Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors

    Adam WellsJanuary 12, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 31: Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs is consoled by head coach Gregg Popovich after missing a foul shot that would have tied the game late in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at AT&T Center on December 31, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome.

    On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's matchup against the reigning champions in the building they called home for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    The Spurs say they have 63,592 tickets sold for Friday's game at the Alamodome against Golden State … which will set an NBA regular-season record. <br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP">https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/j7nqyAZbAi">pic.twitter.com/j7nqyAZbAi</a>

