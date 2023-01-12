Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome.

On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's matchup against the reigning champions in the building they called home for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

