The NHL's 7 Biggest Surprises Halfway Through the 2022-23 Season

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

The beauty of any given season in the NHL is that there are always some unexpected events that stop us in our tracks.

Whether it's a glow up of the radioactive kind, a familiar face having a revival or even someone exceeding expectations to a staggering degree, surprises are a joy to behold. This season has provided a few that grabbed us by the face and made us pay attention.

Some of these surprising first halves you could perhaps see coming based on how these players performed last season, but there are others that if you said you knew it was going to happen, everyone would call you a liar and tell you to "do better." Hey, listen, it happens, and maybe they should lighten up, am I right?

The fun of this assemblance of surprises means I don't have to reinvent the wheel to make a case for any of these players—the results speak for themselves—but I get to play the role of hype man like Flavor Flav but about hockey.

There are seven players who stand out above all others, and if you've not paid attention, I got your back. Let's roll.