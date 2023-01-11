UConn HC Geno Auriemma to Return vs. St. John's After Illness-Related Absence

G Fiume/Getty Images

Geno Auriemma will return to his post for the University of Connecticut women's basketball team on Wednesday.

The team announced Auriemma will coach Wednesday against St. John's after missing four of the past five games with an illness.

Auriemma missed UConn's 85-77 win over Florida State on Dec. 18 after experiencing flu-like symptoms during pregame shootaround. He remained away from the team for their matchup against Seton Hall three days later.

"There's been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically," he said in a statement before the Seton Hall game. "I've been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD [longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey] and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days."

After returning to the Huskies bench for a Dec. 28 game against Creighton, the team announced Auriemma was still feeling unwell and Chris Dailey would serve as head coach for a Jan. 3 matchup with Butler.

Auriemma also sat out Connecticut's Jan. 5 win over Xavier.

"It's been an extremely difficult month for me, and I've been feeling under the weather and run down," Auriemma said about missing the Xavier game. "I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I'm going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready."

The Huskies had to postpone their Jan. 8 game against DePaul because they only had six active players as a result of injuries on their roster. Aaliyah Edwards injured her ankle and Ayanna Patterson suffered an undisclosed injury against Xavier.

UConn (13-2) is currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. It's put together six straight wins since an 85-78 loss to Maryland on Dec. 11.