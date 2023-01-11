Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."

The Warriors are coming off a 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after trailing by as many as 27 points during the matchup. While star guards Klay Thompson (29 points), Jordan Poole (27) and Stephen Curry (24) all produced at a high level in the loss, the starting frontcourt of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney combined for just 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting.

On Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the burden placed on the starters caused by the team's depth issue.

"I'm concerned about Draymond and Loon right now," Kerr said. "They've been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks. It's that time of year anyway, that's difficult. ... The guys who have been playing heavy minutes absolutely need a break, but you've got to do what you've got to do."

Despite their relative lack of size, the Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in rebounding with 43.9 per game. However, Golden State's usually efficient offense is connecting on 47.0 percent of its field goals, which is tied for 15th in the league.

A return to full strength could be what the Warriors need to improve at the midway point of the season. Against Phoenix, Curry was playing for the first time since Dec. 14 because of a shoulder injury, and Wiggins was appearing in his second game since a right adductor strain forced him to sit out for over a month.

Golden State (20-21) will look to end its three-game skid when it returns to action Friday in a road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (13-28).