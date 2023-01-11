Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top 5 on Updated Board

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headlined ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL draft big board to come out after the conclusion of the 2022 college football season.

McShay has Young as his No. 1 overall player, while Stroud is No. 4. Sandwiched in between them are Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 2 and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 3. Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson rounds out the top five at No. 5.

In addition to Young and Stroud, McShay also has first-round grades on two other quarterbacks. Kentucky's Will Levis is ranked 13th, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is 32nd.

