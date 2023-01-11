X

    Fans Disappointed in Warriors After Loss to Suns in Steph Curry's Return from Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 11, 2023

    The Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry back in the lineup last night, but it wasn't enough to stop their recent struggles.

    Curry had 24 points and three assists in 31 minutes of action as the Warriors were soundly defeated 125-113 by a Phoenix Suns team playing without Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

    Clearly still working his way back into form, Curry shot 5-of-15 from three while wearing a full sleeve on his left arm to protect his still-recovering shoulder. He had missed the Warriors' previous 11 games.

    Golden State has now dropped three straight overall to sit at 20-21 at the season's halfway point.

    Nai @_Nai_Roy

    Like I'm literally offended on how the warriors are playing, I wanna talk to a manager

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    The Golden State Warriors have not beaten the Phoenix Suns in 381 days.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    So the Warriors just lost 3 straight home games… 2 of those loses were to the Pistons and the Magic. Now tonight they get smoked by the Suns without their 3 best players…But y'all are going to say everything is okay right!? Ok cool. Don't mind me and Carry on…

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Warriors shoot entirely too many threes without even trying to attack the basket, need more pressure on the rim.

    Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Warriors getting spanked by Suns team full of Footlocker employees they better come back.

    Chef Curry @baby_face_goat

    Warriors when it's time to face trash and deflated teams <a href="https://t.co/fL3tPfNqd6">pic.twitter.com/fL3tPfNqd6</a>

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    Steph and Klay: IM OPEN! <br><br>Jordan Poole: <br> <a href="https://t.co/bOn0ZHifv1">pic.twitter.com/bOn0ZHifv1</a>

    Even more concerning than the three straight losses are the teams they came against. The Pistons and Magic have two of the five worst records in basketball, and the Suns had lost six straight coming into Tuesday night and were without their three best players.

    Oh, and did we mention all three of these games were at home?

    "I actually told the coaches, 'I think this could be a good thing for us, honestly,'" Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. "You need to get a wake-up call. You need to be reminded how hard it is to win. And you need to understand the level of commitment to each other, to the game that it takes to win a title."

    The Warriors will have the next 48 hours to recalibrate before facing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

