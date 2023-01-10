NFL Rumors: Sean McVay Grants Rams Coaches Permission to Search for New Jobs

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff could look quite different in 2023.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported head coach Sean McVay granted other members of the staff permission to seek jobs elsewhere in part because he remains unsure if he will be back next season.

Fowler explained NFL teams are allowed to block position coaches from going to other clubs if they are leaving on lateral moves, but the Rams will not do that this offseason.

The idea of McVay leaving the Rams is not a new one.

There was speculation he would do so at the end of last season after helping the team win a Super Bowl. Instead, as ESPN's Sarah Barshop noted, he signed an extension for a contract that runs through the 2026 campaign.

Aaron Donald also came back, and the Rams added Allen Robinson to an offense that already featured Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Everything seemed to be lining up for a potential repeat in 2023.

And then the season started.

Donald, Kupp and Stafford all missed time with injuries, and the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West at 5-12. They not only came nowhere near the playoff race, but they also set a record for the most losses in a single season for a reigning champion.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported McVay isn't particularly interested in a rebuild next season, which could impact his decision on whether to return.

During his press conference Monday, the head coach told reporters he is waiting until the "appropriate time" to make a decision about his future.

"Because I don't get the sense in the least bit I'm done coaching," McVay said. "It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future is more about what you're really working through right now."

With that type of uncertainty hovering over the franchise, the assistant coaches could be looking elsewhere this offseason.