Warner Bros. Discovery Announces U.S. Soccer Play-by-Play, Studio Commentators

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Tuesday its roster of commentators and analysts for its upcoming coverage of U.S. Soccer on HBO Max and TNT, starting on Jan. 17 when the USWNT faces New Zealand.

Luke Wileman will serve as the lead play-by-play announcer for that coverage, while former USWNT players Julie Foudy and Shannon Boxx and former USMNT players DaMarcus Beasley and Kyle Martino will serve as analysts.

Sara Walsh will serve as the studio host, and Melissa Ortiz will operate as the coverage's reporter.

Along with winning two World Cup titles with the USWNT and two Olympic gold medals, Foudy has been a fixture on ESPN's soccer coverage. Boxx is a relative newcomer to broadcasting but brings extensive USWNT experience to the table, having won a World Cup and three Olympic gold medals during her playing career.

Both Foudy and Boxx have been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley was also elected to the Hall in 2022, appearing in four World Cups with the USMNT. He served as a member of the Fox Sports digital broadcast team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Martino, following his playing career, has been a regular part of soccer coverage on ESPN, Fox Sports and NBC Sports, where he was a part of NBC Sports' English Premier League coverage in the United States between 2013-20.

Wileman's résumé includes covering World Cups, the Euros, the English Premier League and MLS, among other events, both for the BBC in England and TSN in Canada.

Walsh's stops have included ESPN and Fox Sports, covering both national teams, the MLS, NFL and NASCAR along the way.

Ortiz has worked for Fox Sports, ESPN and fuboTV in various broadcasting roles.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and U.S. Soccer reached an eight-year broadcasting agreement in March.

"During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women's game," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement at the time. "As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women's and Men's National Teams."