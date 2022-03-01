Turner Sports, US Soccer Reach Multimedia Agreement for Broadcast Rights, More

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

United States soccer is coming to Turner Sports.

Turner Sports and the U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to an eight-year rights agreement that will begin in 2023. The agreement will make TNT, TBS and HBO Max the exclusive English-language home for more than 20 annual women's and men's national team matches, including World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, send-off matches, the SheBelieves Cup and more.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Turner Sports at this amazing time for soccer in the United States," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said. "During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women's game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women's and Men's National Teams."

More than 20 games per year will be live-streamed on HBO Max, and TNT or TBS will feature coinciding television coverage for approximately half of them. What's more, Bleacher Report will provide digital highlights and coverage.

This announcement comes as the United States men's team is building toward the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Americans are second in the CONCACAF table and four points behind first-place Canada through 11 games in the final qualifying stage. They have the same number of points as Mexico but are ahead on goal differential and remain a crucial four points ahead of fourth-place Panama.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are only three remaining games in qualifying, and the top three seeds advance to the World Cup. The fourth-placed team will face a nation from Oceania in an intercontinental playoff in June.

While the men's team is fighting for position in the World Cup, the women's team is an international powerhouse.

The Americans won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and notably just agreed to settle their equal pay lawsuit with U.S. Soccer. The agreement will feature equal pay for the men's and women's teams in the future, pending a new collective bargaining agreement.

The women will also receive $22 million in back pay and $2 million more toward their post-career charitable activities.