Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Kansas City Current

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is expanding his ownership profile.

The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar, already a minority stakeholder in the Kansas City Royals and part of the ownership group that owns the MLS' Sporting Kansas City, now is also part of the ownership group of the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

Mahomes, the favorite to win his second NFL MVP award this season after throwing for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, is carving quite a mark for himself in Kansas City sports.

With three teams in his profile and the chance to go down as the greatest player in Chiefs' history if he remains on his current career trajectory, Mahomes is becoming as synonymous with Kansas City culture as barbecue.