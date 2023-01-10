X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Kansas City Current

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes is expanding his ownership profile.

    The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar, already a minority stakeholder in the Kansas City Royals and part of the ownership group that owns the MLS' Sporting Kansas City, now is also part of the ownership group of the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

    KC Current @thekccurrent

    It's a family affair 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> joins the club's ownership group. <a href="https://t.co/4qG8553TBW">pic.twitter.com/4qG8553TBW</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    I am thankful for the chance to join <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brittanylynne</a> as part of the <a href="https://twitter.com/thekccurrent?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thekccurrent</a> ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history. <a href="https://t.co/TmTsqIV9QE">pic.twitter.com/TmTsqIV9QE</a>

    Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> quarterback Patrick Mahomes now officially a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. <a href="https://t.co/pec7up90Ur">pic.twitter.com/pec7up90Ur</a>

    Mahomes, the favorite to win his second NFL MVP award this season after throwing for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, is carving quite a mark for himself in Kansas City sports.

    With three teams in his profile and the chance to go down as the greatest player in Chiefs' history if he remains on his current career trajectory, Mahomes is becoming as synonymous with Kansas City culture as barbecue.

