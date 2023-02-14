Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Agree to Reported 5-Year HC Contract

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have found their Kliff Kingsbury replacement.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon agreed to a contract to become the Cardinals head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a five-year deal.

Schefter had previously reported the two sides were finalizing a deal.

This news comes on the same day the Indianapolis Colts hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, meaning Nick Sirianni will now have to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators after a run to the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals are coming off a brutal 4-13 season that saw them end up with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It was a campaign marked by consistent and high-profile injuries, none more impactful than quarterback Kyler Murray tearing his ACL in December.

That has left the 25-year-old's status up in the air for the start of the 2023 campaign, a potential early hurdle for Gannon to overcome.

And to add insult to injury, the Cardinals were the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks In Season, documenting the team as they suffered through a seven-game losing streak to finish the season.

Suffice to say, Kingsbury's axing after a 28-37-1 record across four seasons, with only one playoff appearance, didn't come as a huge surprise.

There's no doubt the Cardinals have talent. Murray has been up-and-down in his NFL career as a passer, but he's one of the most dynamic scramblers in football and a two-time Pro Bowler for a reason.

In Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the new coach has a trio of dynamic pass-catchers.

While J.J. Watt's retirement is a blow, Zach Allen has flashed potential, while Budda Baker is a star at defensive back and Isaiah Simmons' versatility continues to be valuable. The Cardinals have a base of talent to build around.

Now, it's up to Gannon to return them to the postseason.