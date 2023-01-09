Titans OC Todd Downing Among Assistants Fired by Mike Vrabel after Missing Playoffs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans' 2022 season came to a disappointing end, and they are making some notable changes as a result.

The Titans announced Monday that they parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

