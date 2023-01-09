X

    Titans OC Todd Downing Among Assistants Fired by Mike Vrabel after Missing Playoffs

    January 9, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 29: Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cowboys defeated the Titans 27-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans' 2022 season came to a disappointing end, and they are making some notable changes as a result.

    The Titans announced Monday that they parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

