NFL Fans Mock Cardinals for Firing Kliff Kingsbury 10 Months After Contract Extension

Kliff Kingbsury's time in Arizona has come to a close.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that Kingsbury was fired and general manager Steve Keim made the decision to step down from his post:

Kingsbury, 43, was 28-37-1 in his four years as the team's head coach, leading Arizona to the playoffs last season. In each of his first three seasons the Cardinals improved their record, at least until 2022's disastrous 4-13 campaign.

There were factors outside of Kingsbury's control, including a rash of injuries across the roster that culminated with Kyler Murray's torn ACL. But Monday's news doesn't come as a major surprise—there had been buzz throughout the season that discontent was stirring in Arizona.

The timing of Kinbsbury's firing couldn't be much worse from a financial standpoint, however, as he was in the first year of an extension paying him through the 2027 season. The Cardinals are on the hook for that money, and Twitter had a field day roasting them for it (and for hiring him in the first place):

There will be major questions about what comes next in Arizona. The Cardinals are currently married to Murray after he signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension over the summer, with $160 million in guarantees.

That means one of things:

At least in the short term, the next head coach will need to be comfortable with Murray as his quarterback. The Cardinals will shop Murray this offseason and will consider either using the No. 3 pick on the position, or perhaps look to trade ahead of the Houston Texans to get the top overall pick.

In other words, the Cardinals are heading into a fascinating offseason. All while they'll still be paying Kingsbury.