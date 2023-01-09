Former Braves GM John Coppolella's Lifetime MLB Ban Reversed 5 Years After Decision

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has had his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball overturned.

MLB's confirmed Coppolella's reinstatement on Monday.

"We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter," the league said in a statement.

Coppolella was placed on MLB's permanently ineligible list in November 2017 for violating international signing rules.

