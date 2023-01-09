X

    Former Braves GM John Coppolella's Lifetime MLB Ban Reversed 5 Years After Decision

    Adam WellsJanuary 9, 2023

    Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella talks on the phone before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Washington. Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball after he was arrested when a woman accused him of assault at a hotel outside Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has had his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball overturned.

    MLB's confirmed Coppolella's reinstatement on Monday.

    "We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter," the league said in a statement.

    Coppolella was placed on MLB's permanently ineligible list in November 2017 for violating international signing rules.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.