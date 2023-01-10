Matching Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates with New Job Openings

4 of 5

The Houston Texans have been in a funk since firing Bill O'Brien in 2020. They have churned through three head coaches in the last three seasons, winning just 11 games in that span.

With Lovie Smith's tenure now over following a 3-13-1 showing, which included a Week 18 win that ultimately cost the club the No. 1 overall pick, the Texans will once again try to find someone who can bring stability to the flailing organization.

They could wind up making one of the more unconventional hires of the 2022 offseason. According to Adam Hermann of NBC Sports, the team was set on naming former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as its head coach in 2022 before Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and its teams.

Rather than hiring someone with no real coaching experience—something the Indianapolis Colts would later try by naming Jeff Saturday the interim head coach this year, a move that failed by nearly every measure—the Texans ultimately went with an experienced candidate.

While McCown may still be in the running this time around, Houston could be better served by bringing aboard someone who has a bit of experience under his belt. DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker and the current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fits that bill.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Ryans should "get a long look" from general manager Nick Caserio.

The 38-year-old has done a sterling job during his short stint in the coaching ranks.

After ending a 10-year playing career in 2015, the two-time Pro Bowler joined the 49ers in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach. He rose through the ranks to become the team's defensive coordinator following Robert Saleh's departure in 2021 and has kept San Francisco's defense in the top five in each of the past two campaigns.

While the Texans have been nothing short of disastrous in recent years, they do have a clear path to becoming relevant again.

Ryans, the man currently overseeing the league's No. 1 defense in both yards allowed and scoring, could sharpen a young defense that showed flashes of promise under Smith. He'd also be able to mold an offense that could improve drastically following the 2023 draft.

Houston not only holds the No. 2 pick this year—a spot at which it could land one of the top quarterback prospects—but also has several additional Day 1 and 2 selections over the next two years stemming from the Deshaun Watson trade.

This is one of the toughest of the available openings, but it is a role that would allow Ryans to put his stamp on the organization he first became a star with.