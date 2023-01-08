X

    NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 8, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 6: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against the LA Clippers on January 6, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."

    Russell, 26, is third on the Wolves' in scoring this season (17 PPG) to go along with 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.

    As the Wolves continue to adjust to life with Rudy Gobert after trading for him in the offseason, however, Russell is apparently one of the players who could find himself on the move if the team decides to shake things up again.

