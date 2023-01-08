DeSean Jackson Waived by Ravens After Less Than 1 Season with Team

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are waiving veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson ahead of the team's regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Jackson joined the Ravens' practice squad in October and they signed him to the active roster in early December.

Jackson appeared in seven games for the Ravens this season, catching nine passes for 153 yards.

The 36-year-old was buried on the depth chart behind Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman, but he revealed during an appearance on The Lounge podcast in December that he still chose to sign with the Ravens to get the opportunity to play with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"There was just something about Lamar. I had my eyes on him for the past few years because I always looked back at my younger days when I played with [Michael] Vick," he said. "They're very similar. I'm like, it would be crazy to be able to play with Vick and Lamar, the new era of a Michael Vick."

He also admitted that he was having discussions with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about possibly joining the team, in addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 after being selected by the franchise in the second round of the NFL draft out of California. He spent eight seasons with the franchise before signing a deal with Washington in 2014.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons in Washington, followed by two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before re-joining the Eagles for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He spent the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

Since his final season with the Buccaneers in 2018, Jackson hasn't been nearly as productive.

From 2008-2018, he caught 589 passes for 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns in 152 games as one of the best receivers in the NFL. From 2019-2022, he has caught 52 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games.

At this point, it's unclear how much longer Jackson will continue to bounce around the NFL. Having spent 15 seasons in the league, his time on the field is undoubtedly winding down.