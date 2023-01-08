X

    Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs

    Erin WalshJanuary 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move.

    The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.

    Stidham, who was making his second start of the season on Saturday, was underwhelming against the Chiefs, completing 22-of-36 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown against one interception, in addition to rushing for 50 yards on seven carries.

    He was essentially trying out for Las Vegas' starting position in 2023 over the last two weeks, but fans weren't happy with his performance against Kansas City, and now they aren't so sure he can be the guy moving forward:

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Sorry if I'm a little cynical when I hear announcers say "Jarrett Stidham will be given every chance to start next year." In a division w Mahomes and Herbert? Really? If that's true — Just fire Josh McDaniels tonight and end the suspense.

    Cory @realcorykinnan

    RIP Stidham hype:<br><br>Last Week-This week

    Jeffrey Wright @JWright929espn

    You put your faith in Josh McDaniels and Jarrett Stidham. <a href="https://t.co/CuFDd7Bg1C">pic.twitter.com/CuFDd7Bg1C</a>

    Derek Dennis @6BONECRUSHER3

    These fade balls by Stidham are horrible

    Connor Clement @connorclementtv

    So Jarrett Stidham is not the guy

    Khaled Abdallah @khaled74

    And to think I was excited about this game to see what Stidham could do. He's dropping an absolute stinker

    Cian @Cianaf

    Stidham has a lot of things you like but he just does not process coverages fast enough to play at this level.

    Walk @BWalk28

    Stidham may not be QB1 but he damn sure need to stay as a QB2

    Scott Gulbransen @LVGully

    Terrible pass by Stidham picked off…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> struggled on that ugly drive.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    … And in his fifth quarter, Stidham turned into a pumpkin

    FunnyMaine @FunnyMaine

    Folks was ready to send Stidham to the Pro Bowl last week...

    crys; @crystalscuor

    bruh, 49ers d should've crushed stidham last week. this dude is an absolute dud 🫠🫠🫠

    Stidham was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Auburn. The Patriots traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in May 2022 in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

    If the Raiders trade Carr and determine Stidham isn't the guy, they'll need a plan to add a quarterback this offseason, whether that be reaching out to Tom Brady in free agency or drafting a young signal-caller this spring.

