Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move.

The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.

Stidham, who was making his second start of the season on Saturday, was underwhelming against the Chiefs, completing 22-of-36 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown against one interception, in addition to rushing for 50 yards on seven carries.

He was essentially trying out for Las Vegas' starting position in 2023 over the last two weeks, but fans weren't happy with his performance against Kansas City, and now they aren't so sure he can be the guy moving forward:

Stidham was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Auburn. The Patriots traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in May 2022 in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

If the Raiders trade Carr and determine Stidham isn't the guy, they'll need a plan to add a quarterback this offseason, whether that be reaching out to Tom Brady in free agency or drafting a young signal-caller this spring.