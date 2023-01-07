MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dies at Age 18

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Victoria Lee, a rising phenom in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18.

Angela Lee, Victoria's sister, wrote a message on Instagram about her sister:

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

"Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.

"Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time."

Victoria is the younger sister of Angela and Christian Lee. All three of them have competed in mixed martial arts. Christian is currently a double champion in ONE, having won the lightweight and welterweight titles last year.

Angela is the current ONE women's atomweight champion, having successfully defended the title five times since winning it in 2016.

Victoria Lee signed with ONE Championship in 2020 at the age of 16. She made her professional debut in February 2021, defeating Sunisa Srisan by submission. The Hawai'i native won each of her three fights in ONE.

Per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Lee was set to fight Zeba Bano at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 6 show scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prior to turning pro, Lee won back-to-back gold medals at the Hawaiian Pankration Junior World Championship in 2019 and 2020.

A cause of death has not been released.