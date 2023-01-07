Rockets Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon Asking Price Similar to Pistons' for Bogdanovic

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets' asking price for veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon is reportedly similar to what the Detroit Pistons are seeking for Bojan Bogdanović.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the details.

"Two rival teams have mentioned to me recently that Houston's asking price for Eric Gordon is similar to Detroit's with Bogdanović. Does that mean (gasp) an unprotected first-round pick for Gordon? Perhaps that explains why Gordon, also never an All-Star but a 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year, continues to be a Rocket. I would suspect that Houston does not think Gordon, at 34, can fetch that sort of return, but it's another indication of how high prices are in general with 30-ish days to go before the trade deadline given the scarcity of sellers leaguewide."

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously reported that the Pistons want "at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital" for Bogdanović.

Gordon is averaging 11.5 points on 41.7 percent shooting (36.0 percent from three-point range) for a rebuilding 10-29 Rockets team more focused on developing its young talent (and stockpiling more potential stars down the road) than winning now. He's obviously better a fit for a playoff-contending team at this stage of his 15-year career.

Gordon has one non-guaranteed year left on his deal, so a new team wouldn't be tied to the guard after this season.

However, it's hard to see how Gordon could net a package similar to Bogdanović given how well the latter is playing.

The 33-year-old has been scorching-hot from the field, scoring 21.0 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting (41.8 percent from three-point range).

He could net what the Pistons are reportedly asking for as the team sifts through the same stage in its development as the Rockets.

Still, if an agreeable offer is made, Gordon should be a valuable asset for any team looking for more scoring help as the Feb. 9 trade deadline soon approaches.