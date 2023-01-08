Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 8

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The appetizer is finished. Time for the main course.

Now that Gervonta Davis cleared a final hurdle with a Saturday defeat of rising 130-pound titleholder Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C., he's free to recalibrate for one of 2023's most-anticipated fights—a catchweight duel with fellow unbeaten Ryan Garcia.

The would-be combatants have agreed to the framework of a deal that would have them meet later this year at 136 pounds. Both Davis and Garcia have fought the majority of their careers at or near the lightweight limit of 135 pounds, and both have climbed to the 140-pound junior welterweight/super lightweight as well.

"On my end, I'm ready," Davis said.

They've been building toward a showdown for awhile thanks to an outside-the-ring rivalry that's included verbal interactions on social media and an apparent physical altercation at a nightclub in which Garcia said Davis grabbed his chain before security intervened.

The B/R combat team analyzed each main event principal from head to toe as a primer for the eventual extravaganza. Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.