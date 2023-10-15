49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel's X-Rays Negative After Shoulder Injury vs. Browns

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a shoulder injury.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, X-rays on Samuel's injury were negative and the wide receiver will undergo an MRI. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz confirmed the report, noting the injury is "not considered to be serious."

Samuel, 27, has snagged 20 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 84 yards and one score on 16 carries in 2023.

Last year was an injury-shortened season for Samuel, who missed four-plus contests.

The former South Carolina star sat for a late October game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. He then missed three-plus games with an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain after being tackled during a run amid the team's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11. Samuel was carted off the field after the injury, which looked as if it could be a season-ender.

Thankfully, it was not, and he returned for the 49ers' final regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel was the team's unquestioned star in 2021 after he amassed 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns while helping lead the team to the NFC Championship Game.

With running back Christian McCaffrey now fully integrated into the offense, the 49ers arguably sport the best skill-position talent in football thanks to him, Samuel, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Brock Purdy has shown his 2022 breakout was no mirage as well. Through five starts, he had thrown for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns to zero interceptions.