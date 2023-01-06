Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 18

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the most dynamic fantasy football players of the NFL season could be back on the field in Week 18.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is "trending in the right direction" to face the New York Giants on Sunday, per head coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts was missed by the Eagles and fantasy football players for the last two weeks as he sat out with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles need Hurts on the field to confirm the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Fantasy football players with Week 18 championships could benefit from his potential return to the field.

The same can be said about Derrick Henry, who is off the injury report for Saturday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry was rested in Week 17 so that the Tennessee Titans have a fresh version of the running back with the AFC South title on the line.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: "trending in right direction" (shoulder)

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: off injury report (hip), per NFL.com.



Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: questionable (pelvis)



Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: questionable (personal)



Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: questionable (toe)



Julio Jones, WR, TB: questionable (knee, illness)



Justin Fields, QB, CHI: out (hip)



Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: out (concussion)



Brian Robinson, RB, WSH: out (knee)



Antonio Gibson, RB, WSH: out (foot)



Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: out (knee)



Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: questionable (shoulder/wrist)



Mike White, QB, NYJ: out (ribs)



Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: expected to play Sunday (knee, ankle)



Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: off injury report (thigh)



DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: out (knee)



James Conner, RB, ARI: out (shin)



D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR: questionable (knee)



Jalen Hurts "Trending in Right Direction" for Sunday

Hurts appears to be ready to return from his sprained shoulder.

Sirianni discussed the quarterback's status during Friday's practice.

The Eagles have missed Hurts' presence in the pocket over the last two weeks. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints with Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback.

Hurts' injury also wreaked havoc on the fantasy teams that relied on the quarterback all season.

Hurts has the potential to put up a monster stat line against the New York Giants.

New York could rest its starters for the entire game, or for stretches of the contest, because it is already confirmed as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles need a win to secure home-field advantage in the NFC. There is a scenario in which the Eagles go ahead by multiple scores before halftime and Hurts rests for parts of the second half.

If he plays, Hurts should at least have a half to put up huge numbers for fantasy players in need of his production in a Week 18 title game.

Hurts had three multi-score games through the air, two 300-yard passing performances and five total rushing touchdowns in the last four games before his injury absence.

Derrick Henry Off Injury Report

Derrick Henry will be fresh for Saturday night's clash between the Titans and Jaguars.

Henry did not play in Week 17 out of precaution because Tennessee's result against the Dallas Cowboys did not matter to its playoff fate.

Henry ran for 121 yards and a score on 17 carries in his Week 14 meeting with the Jaguars.

The Titans running back comes into Week 18 with three straight 100-yard performances. He has eight 100-yard outings this season.

Henry has been a menace to the Jaguars defense in his career, with 1,264 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He has averaged 141.6 rushing yards per game in his five clashes with his three AFC South rivals this season.

The top running back in fantasy football this season should be capable of putting up yet another strong performance to give the Titans the best chance they have of winning the AFC South.