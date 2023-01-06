MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Trade Interests Rangers amid Yankees, Dodgers Buzz

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have put together an impressive winter of free-agent signings, but they are reportedly still looking to add to a roster that could compete for the AL West crown in 2023.

As the Rangers search for a left fielder, the club is considering a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Rangers' biggest signing came in the form of former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who inked a five-year, $185 million deal. The team also signed pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney.

Additionally, Martín Pérez accepted the team's qualifying offer, keeping him on board for 2023, and they acquired Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers will have an impressive rotation in 2023 with deGrom, Eovaldi, Heaney, Pérez, Odorizzi and Jon Gray available. They'll also have a solid lineup that features Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis García.

However, the team's left field spot is still in question. Bubba Thompson is atop the depth chart after appearing in 55 games for the Rangers in 2022, slashing .265/.302/.312 with one home run, nine RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Josh H. Smith is listed behind Thompson, and he played in 73 games for the Rangers last season, slashing .197/.307/.249 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

With left field in flux, the Rangers could use a player like Reynolds, who has had an impressive four-year career with the Pirates. During the 2021 season, he earned his first All-Star selection and slashed .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI and five stolen bases in 159 games.

The 27-year-old followed that up hitting .262/.345/.461 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and seven stolen bases in 145 games during the 2022 campaign.

Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates last month after contract extension negotiations reached an impasse. He is a desirable trade candidate because he's under team control through the 2025 campaign.

While Reynolds wants out of Pittsburgh, "executives throughout baseball continue to express skepticism the Pirates will move him before Opening Day," per Rosenthal. Additionally, Texas faces plenty of competition for the outfielder as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins are also interested in acquiring him.

If they can't trade for Reynolds, free agents AJ Pollock and David Peralta are among the options Texas is considering, according to Rosenthal.