Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin and Higgins collided as the safety leaned in to make a tackle on the wideout, who streaked across the field and lunged forward for extra yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter. It was a seemingly routine play and not outside the rules of the game on either side.

Hamlin stood up after the tackle but then collapsed to the ground. Bills medical personnel rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin, who was resuscitated on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The game was suspended and later postponed and now reportedly has been canceled entirely, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he was sedated and listed in critical condition. He made signs of improvement Tuesday and Wednesday before further positive news emerged Thursday, when the Bills offered an encouraging update:

Members of his medical team spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon:

As for Higgins, he offered his thoughts and prayers Monday evening to Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin's family has been supportive of the wideout, to the point where they have condemned any criticism he received in the aftermath of the collision.

Numerous NFL players came to Higgins' defense as well, including Burrow and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the latter of whom criticized ESPN analyst (and ex-NFL linebacker) Bart Scott for some comments.

Higgins' Bengals teammates also have his back as well, with wide receiver Tyler Boyd adding remarks on that front:

Bills fans have also supported Hamlin, to the point where Bills Mafia started a GoFundMe in support of the Axe ALS Foundation, which Higgins himself supported as part of this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Higgins is in his third year in the NFL, all with the Bengals. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season on Dec. 24 against the New England Patriots.