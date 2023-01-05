Report: Sean McVay Interests NFL TV Networks in 2023 After Rams' Disappointing Season

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 NFL season approaching its conclusion, the rumors linking head coach Sean McVay to a broadcast career may begin approaching terminal velocity.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported Thursday that NFL television partners "are again eying" McVay for an in-game analyst or studio role for 2023.

McCarthy spoke to a source who said the Rams' underwhelming performance—they're 5-11 entering Week 18—might accelerate the pursuit of McVay.

"The (Rams) just had an abysmal year," the source said. "I don't know how optimistic that team is about the future. It could be an ominous situation. I would expect networks to call (McVay) and gauge his interest again. I'm sure some already have."

NBC Sports' Peter King pondered in December whether the interest in McVay from NFL media partners might have waned a bit since the networks have already invested heavily in studio analysts and color commentators.

King also posited a studio role, while presenting his most straightforward fit, may not be too enticing for the coach:

"I'm sure every show would love to put McVay in the middle of the pre- and post-game lineup, but two issues there. Most of these shows are East Coast-centered, and McVay and his bride live in L.A.—so if they stayed, that's a weekly 2.5-to-three-day commitment at ESPN, CBS or NBC. And the money in the studio is maybe a quarter or a third of the number-one analyst role."

At this point, a transition to broadcasting feels inevitable for McVay, and the only question is how soon he makes the jump.

Last January, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to an NFC executive who compared the 36-year-old to Jon Gruden. Gruden was 45 when he joined the Monday Night Football crew in 2009 after getting fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. He returned to coaching with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

The Athletic's Mike Sando followed up last February to report rumors linking McVay to an MNF role have lingered for years.

McVay has said before he doesn't plan on coaching in the NFL forever and wants to prioritize life away from football at some point.

Leaving on the heels of winning a Super Bowl would've been tough, and it looked like the Rams had a wide-open championship window for the next few years as well.

The MMQB's Albert Breer posited on The Rich Eisen Show in November that McVay might wait until Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp aren't with the team anymore before he steps away.

But Los Angeles' record and Stafford's injury problems have raised obvious concerns. The organization might already be reaping the results of their win-now approach. They have an aging, top-heavy roster with numerous injuries exposing their lack of depth.

If you're in McVay's shoes, you might already be wondering whether the Rams' best days are behind them. Returning to the NFL summit could take multiple years—an amount of time he might not want to commit.

Until he pledges his future to the Rams for 2023, there are bound to be plenty of rumors and speculation tying McVay to television.