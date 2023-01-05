MLB Rumors: Rafael Devers, Red Sox over $100M Apart on Contract at Winter Meetings

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made up a lot of ground in a short time to secure a new deal with third baseman Rafael Devers worth $331 million over 11 years.

According to Joon Lee of ESPN, the two sides were "more than $100 million apart" during negotiations at the winter meetings last month. Lee reported in December they were "galaxies apart," although Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said they would work hard to sign Devers.

"We will probably, I think, go beyond reason to try to get this done," Bloom said. "Hopefully we can get this done."

