Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.

Washington signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March as the team was filling the void created by Amari Cooper's trade to the Cleveland Browns. Michael Gallup was due to miss the start of the season as well as he worked his way back from a torn ACL.

In August, however, the 26-year-old Washington suffered a foot fracture that required a lengthy recovery. He didn't make his Cowboys debut until a Week 14 win over the Houston Texans.

Some might speculate the team created space to finally sign Odell Beckham Jr., who has been heavily linked with a move to North Texas. Team owner Jerry Jones acknowledged on 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer) in December, though, that the odds of a partnership were getting lower and lower with the postseason approaching.

Instead, this is more likely an endorsement of Hilton, who has acquitted himself nicely with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler is occupying the role Dallas was probably eyeing for Beckham.

Rapoport noted Washington is healthy and available for another team to claim off waivers. In 62 career appearances, he has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With only one more week left in the regular season, it's hard to picture the 5'11" pass-catcher landing on his feet straight away.