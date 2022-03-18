Cowboys News: James Washington Signs 1-Year Contract After 4 Seasons with Steelers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup atop the team's depth chart at the position.

The Cowboys have seen some big changes to the receiving corps this offseason, trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and watching Cedrick Wilson sign a three-year, $22 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Between them, that pair accounted for 113 receptions, 1,467 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season, a serious amount of production to lose. The 25-year-old Washington, who had 24 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns, isn't going to replace them.

But he has flashed potential in his four-year career. In 2019, he set career highs in receptions (44) and receiving yards (735) in 10 starts and 15 total appearances. A year later, he notched five touchdowns.

Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, he found himself pushed down the depth chart behind talented players like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. But when Ray-Ray McCloud finished with 22 more targets (66 overall) than Washington last season, it became clear that he had largely fallen out of the team's plans.

He'll have a chance to carve out a bigger role in Dallas behind the talented Lamb and No. 2 wideout Gallup, though it wouldn't be a huge shock to see the Cowboys also address the position at the NFL draft.

Keeping Dak Prescott surrounded with playmakers is key for a Dallas team with Super Bowl aspirations, albeit one that has regularly disappointed in the playoffs since the 1990s.