Under-the-Radar 2023 NBA Draft Prospects in Men's College Basketball

When Notre Dame opened ACC play with back-to-back one-point losses to Syracuse and Florida State—unless you went to one of those schools (or had a few jelly beans on the line)—you probably didn't watch either game, right? After all, each of those teams kind of stinks this year.

And if you didn't watch, you missed an opportunity to catch under-the-radar NBA draft prospects JJ Starling (Notre Dame), Judah Mintz (Syracuse) and Matthew Cleveland (Florida State).

Calling any NBA draft prospect "under-the-radar" is a bit disrespectful, as we're talking about guys who legitimately could play in the NBA as soon as next season. But we're classifying each of these players as under-the-radar because:

He doesn't appear in the top 30 (first-round pick) on the consensus big board on NBAmockdraftdatabase.com

He does appear in the top 75 (a viable draft pick) on that big board, and

He plays for a team that does not currently rank in the top 75 on KenPom.com

Thus, each of these players is off the radar in an NBA mock draft community that predominantly focuses on projected first-round picks and is also off the radar on the college basketball front, playing for teams with little to no hope for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Statistics are current through the start of play on Tuesday, Jan. 10.