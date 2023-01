Under-the-Radar 2023 NBA Draft Prospects in Men's College Basketball

9 of 9

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Consensus Big Board Rank: 46

Aside from Emoni Bates, JJ Starling is probably the least under-the-radar player on this list, considering he was a 5-star recruit in this year's class.

However, things have not gone according to design, neither for him nor for the Fighting Irish, which are 8-8 and nowhere near the at-large conversation after opening the season ranked 43rd on KenPom.

Starling is averaging 12.4 points per game, but it's taking him 11.3 field-goal attempts to get there. And with little else in his arsenal (3.1 RPG, 1.3 APG), 1.1 points per shot just isn't cutting it.

Watch him play, though, and you can understand the hype.

Starling can create separation off the dribble like few others via a step-back, a side-step or a blow-by drive to the rim. And he can score at all three levels, though he has done so with modest percentages thus far.

It's really just a question of where/whether he fits at the next level.

At 6'4" with a poor assist rate and a 33.9 percent success clip from three-point range, Starling is a combo guard who has been the best of neither world. He certainly hasn't shown himself to be a lockdown defender, either. So if he goes pro after one season, he's likely a "draft and stash" guy who hopefully emerges as either a legitimate option at point guard or a knockdown shooter in the G League.

Or perhaps he'll start taking over games on occasion over the latter half of this season in South Bend. The Duke-Virginia-North Carolina three-game stretch in mid-February would be a fantastic time for Starling to blossom into a star.