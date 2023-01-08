2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season.

There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears can get the No. 1 pick with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a Texans victory.

Current 2023 NFL Draft Order

1. Houston Texans (2-13-1)

2. Chicago Bears (3-13)

3. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos, 4-12)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

5. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams, 5-11)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints, 7-9)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10 or 8-9) WILL BE UPDATED AFTER SATURDAY'S GAME VS. JAX

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns, 7-9)

13. New York Jets (7-9)

14. Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

16. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

17. Detroit Lions (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (8-8; pick forfeited for violating NFL policies)

19. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8 or 8-9) WILL BE UPDATED AFTER SATURDAY'S GAME VS. TEN

21. New England Patriots (8-8)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

23. New York Giants (9-6-1)

24. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

27. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

28. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

29. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers, 12-4)

30. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

31. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Order via Tankathon.com

Even though the Bears don't seem likely to be in the quarterback market based on the promise Justin Fields has shown this season, there's still tremendous value for them if they land the top pick.

In addition to being able to select the best player on their board, the Bears would also have the luxury of shopping it around to teams that covet one of the quarterbacks in this class to increase their stockpile of picks.

The Texans wouldn't necessarily have to grab a quarterback if they keep their hold on the No. 1 pick. They also own the Cleveland Browns' top pick, currently at No. 12 overall, as part of the compensation from the Deshaun Watson trade.

If Houston's front office and scouting department fall in love with someone like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., they could use the No. 1 pick on him and either hope one of the quarterbacks falls to their second pick or use it in a deal to move up.

Anderson, Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 draft this week. Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are expected to be the top three quarterbacks taken in this class.

Stroud has yet to officially declare for the draft. His stock is probably as high as it's ever been after throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The top half of the first round is more compelling than usual, as there are currently four picks inside the top 12 that have already been traded.

Perhaps no team is sitting prettier right now than the Philadelphia Eagles. They are a Super Bowl contender with a loaded roster and potentially in line to get a top-10 pick because the New Orleans Saints wanted Chris Olave last year.

While no one would argue that Olave was a bad pick, the totality of what New Orleans did to be able to select him at No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft seems outlandish in hindsight.

The Seattle Seahawks could end up making the playoffs and getting the No. 2 overall pick. They need to beat the Los Angeles Rams and hope the Green Bay Packers lose to the Detroit Lions to make the postseason.

If the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bears win, the Broncos' pick that is owed to the Seahawks from the Russell Wilson deal will be No. 2 overall.

The Broncos were able to recoup a first-round pick during the season by trading Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. The pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, but Miami acquired it as part of the 2021 trade that allowed the Niners to select Trey Lance.

The Lions are also in a position where they could make the postseason and get a top-five pick. They are owed the Rams' first-round selection as the final piece of the Matthew Stafford trade.