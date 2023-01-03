Rally Car Driving Star Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Crash at Age 55

AP Photo/Ralph Lauer

Rally car driving star Ken Block died Monday at the age of 55 after a snowmobile crash in Utah, per TMZ Sports.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office announced that Block was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. He was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him. He had been riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident:

Block competed for Hoonigan Racing Division, formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team. He was also a co-founder of DC Shoes and competed in other action sports, such as skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan Racing Division said in a statement. "He will be incredibly missed."

Block recorded 16 wins and 28 trips to the podium in 60 starts while competing in Rally America from 2005 to 2014. Per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports, Block was "one of just a handful of Americans" ever to score points in the World Rally Championship.

In recent years, Block built up a substantial social media presence, amassing millions of followers and subscribers across multiple platforms. In September, he announced a partnership with Audi to promote the company's electric cars.

Block's 16-year-old daughter, Lia, is also a rally car driver and competed in her first race at the age of 11, competing for Hoonigan Racing Division like her father.