Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field vs. Bengals

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he was taken to a local hospital following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game.

Hamlin's representative Jordon Rooney announced that Hamlin's "vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat" as doctors ran tests.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, an ambulance was brought onto the field to transport Hamlin. During the broadcast, ESPN's Joe Buck said CPR was being administered to Hamlin on the field.

After a lengthy delay, the Bengals announced that the game was suspended. It was later determined that the game would not be continued Monday night and will be completed at a later date.

Hamlin tackled Higgins, stood up and then collapsed in a scary scene. He was down on the field for some time as he was evaluated for a head injury before officials "frantically" began administering CPR, Buck said. He was then placed in the ambulance and driven off the field.

During the broadcast, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that the Bills were emotional and visibly shaken. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott brought the team together to say a prayer, and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs later gathered the team.

Buffalo selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Pitt. The 24-year-old spent his rookie year in a reserve role, but he became a starter in Week 3 this season after safety Micah Hyde suffered a neck injury.

Entering Monday, Hamlin had appeared in all 15 games this season and registered 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.