Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL.

The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday.

The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps on offense before they released him from their practice squad in October.

Gordon had an electrifying start to his career with the Cleveland Browns. He caught 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie before leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) en route to earning All-Pro honors in 2013.

Ahead of the 2014 season, the NFL suspended Gordon for violating its substance-abuse policy for the second time. Another violation wiped out his 2015 season, and he stepped away from the Browns in 2016 when he was on the verge of being reinstated.

That Gordon continued to get multiple opportunities after missing two full years was a testament to his otherworldly ability. Between 2017 and 2018, he had 59 receptions for 1,072 yards and five scores, averaging 18.2 yards per catch.

By this point, the ship has likely sailed on Gordon getting one more chance in the NFL. His brief stint with Tennessee followed a forgettable run with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 that saw him record five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

The XFL at least allows Gordon to entertain fans once more and show flashes of the player who was such an explosive aerial target.

In Seattle, he joins an offense that includes former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, Tayvian Cunningham, McLane Mannix and Rashard Davis.