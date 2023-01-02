Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebrations After Nick Foles Injury Were 'Trash'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't mince words when it came to New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating a sack next to an injured Nick Foles.

"Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday told reporters Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all."

He added he thought some of Foles' teammates should've come to his defense on the field and confronted Thibodeaux:

The moment made for an arresting visual. Thibodeaux sacked Foles in the second quarter and celebrated by doing snow angels inches away from the quarterback, who was visibly injured after the play.

The Giants defensive end denied knowing Foles was hurt.

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that's when we started getting up," he told reporters after New York's 38-10 win. "When you're doing a celebration, you're not looking to see who's doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he's all right."

Thibodeaux did, however, appear to add insult to injury when he mimicked the "night, night" celebration of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after heading to the sideline.

Saturday confirmed Foles is out for Indianapolis' season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday. As a result, Sam Ehlinger will start under center, and Matt Ryan will be the backup.

Ehlinger went 9-of-14 for 60 yards and a touchdown after taking over for Foles in Week 17.