2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season.

While the 2023 class will almost certainly have its fair share of busts who never pan out and developmental prospects who take a few years to contribute, there will also be talents who make an impact early in their careers.

The 2022 class saw several prospects put their stamp on their respective organizations right away. Rookies like Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett and Tariq Woolen have helped transform their teams into contenders this season.

With that in mind, let's check out some top prospects with the skills to produce quickly and project landing spots where they could flourish.

Note that some of the top-rated prospects have been left off this list due to their projected landing spots (even the most talented player will find it immensely difficult to get the rebuilding Houston Texans into the playoffs in 2023) or a skill set that likely needs some time to develop at the professional level.

Player rankings courtesy of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's soon-to-be-released big board. Stay tuned for the full list of prospect rankings.