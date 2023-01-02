Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Didn't Know Nick Foles Was Hurt During Sack Celebration

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Giants rookie edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux offered an explanation to reporters regarding his snow angel celebration following a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles, who simultaneously writhed in pain on the ground with a rib injury.

"After a sack, you celebrate," Thibodeaux said. "I think when I did realize he was hurt, that's when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well, and I hope he is all right."

Thibodeaux was also seen doing the "go to sleep" celebration on the sidelines afterward.

Colts center Ryan Kelly expressed his anger and disappointment postgame to JJ Stankevitz of the team's website.

"Hopefully his teammates will—maybe one day he'll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to to happen to the guy that you're going against. That's just horses--t," Kelly said.

Thibodeaux got the sack with the Giants up 21-3 and the Colts facing a 3rd-and-4 from the Indianapolis 48-yard line.

An unblocked Thibodeaux easily got to Foles, whose day ended after he was carted off the field.

After the matchup, Colts head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters that Thibodeaux landed on Foles and the ball, which was wedged between the player and the MetLife Stadium field.

Second-year pro Sam Ehlinger relieved Foles for the remainder of the game.

Thibodeaux finished the game with five tackles (four solo), one pass breakup and a sack for the Giants, who defeated the Colts 38-10 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. Indianapolis, which fell to 4-11-1, lost its sixth straight contest.