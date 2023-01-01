Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders to Explore Trade Options for QB After Benching

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will "almost certainly" be on a new team next year as the organization considers trade options in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carr has started 142 of 144 possible regular-season games since entering the league in 2014, but the Raiders benched the veteran for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Carr will step away from the team for the remainder of the 2022 season as Jarrett Stidham gets a chance to start at quarterback.

Carr is under contract through 2025 after agreeing to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

As Gutierrez noted, any injury to Carr over the next two games would guarantee his $32.9 million salary for next season and $7.5 million worth of his deal for 2024. If he is released or traded this offseason, the Raiders would only be left with $5.625 million in deal cap, per Spotrac.

This would save Las Vegas $29.25 million in cap space.

Carr does have three Pro Bowl selections and led the Raiders to the playoffs last season while totaling a career-high 4,804 passing yards. He struggled in 2022, however, with his worst quarterback rating (86.3) since his rookie year.

The Raiders added All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, but Carr's passing yards per game dropped from 282.6 to 234.8 this year. Though he has 24 passing touchdowns, his 14 interceptions are tied with Dak Prescott for the most in the NFL.

With Las Vegas a longshot to make the playoffs at 6-9, it was time to move on from the 31-year-old.

Carr previously indicated his preference to retire with the Raiders.

"I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," the quarterback said in June 2021.

It's apparently time for the veteran to put that statement to the test.