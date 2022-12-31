WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey No Longer Planned for WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

After months of rumors and speculation regarding a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 next year, WWE is reportedly now planning to go in a different direction.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ian Carey of F4WOnline), a source said Lynch vs. Rousey at WrestleMania is now "very unlikely" while another source said they heard the idea is "dead."

Lynch and Rousey were originally supposed to have a singles match way back at Survivor Series 2018, but Lynch suffered an injury shortly before the event, prompting WWE to replace her with Charlotte Flair.

The Man went on to win the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match, seemingly setting the stage for a singles bout against Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35, but Charlotte was once again inserted into the situation, making it a Triple Threat.

That match turned out to be a historic one, as it was the first women's match to ever serve as the main event of WrestleMania. Lynch won by pinning Rousey, and Rousey would step away from WWE until the 2022 Royal Rumble.

To this day, Lynch and Rousey have only wrestled against each other one time, and it was not in a one-on-one scenario.

Lynch vs. Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship seemed like a natural fit for WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 because of the history between them, but the events of Friday's episode of SmackDown may have been a sign that WWE is indeed going in a different direction.

After Rousey retained the SmackDown women's title in a hard-fought win over Raquel Rodriguez, Flair made her long-awaited return to WWE after nearly eight months away and challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot.

Charlotte managed to defeat the weary Rousey, thus ending the former UFC star's run as SmackDown women's champion.

It is now entirely unclear what WWE has planned for Lynch and Rousey at WrestleMania, but given that the company has a stacked women's division that includes Charlotte, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and many others, there should be plenty of viable options for both of them.

