WWE's John Cena Usage Becoming Clear, Shocking Charlotte Flair Win, More Friday Takes

This week's Friday night block of wrestling featured the final WWE and All Elite Wrestling shows of 2022, so both companies wanted to go out with a bang.

In AEW, Jade Cargill put the TBS Championship on the line against Kiera Hogan, and Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Swerve Strickland battled Wheeler Yuta in the main event of Rampage.

Over on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to WWE and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey following her first title defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Solo Sikoa faced Sheamus in a showdown between powerhouses.

Lastly, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in what was Cena's only match in all of 2022.

Let's take a look at some of these moments from Friday's SmackDown and Rampage.