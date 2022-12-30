Dak Prescott Says 'a Win's a Win' as Cowboys Beat Titans Without Derrick Henry

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dak Prescott doesn't care about style points after the Dallas Cowboys got a 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Prescott said "a win is a win" to justify the team's lackluster performance against a depleted Titans team.

"A win's a win, and we're going to take it and we're going to get better from the mistakes and make sure that we're improving," the Cowboys quarterback said. "But a road win, short week, you've got to take them all. And style points and all that, that's for y'all who think games are won on paper."

Knowing their result this week had no impact on their ability to win the AFC South, the Titans essentially punted the game to rest their key players for a Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Derrick Henry and Kristian Fulton were ruled out shortly before kickoff, bringing the list of Tennessee starters not playing up to 10.

The Cowboys were without Tony Pollard because of a thigh injury, but otherwise, they were playing at relatively full strength.

Playing with Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback, the Titans were within four points at 17-13 after three quarters. The Cowboys did pull away with 10 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't pretty.

This marks the third time in the past four games that Dallas has looked underwhelming. Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute gave the Cowboys a 27-23 win over the Houston Texans on Dec. 11. They blew a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 18.

Even the Cowboys' Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles required a late defensive stop against Gardner Minshew II filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts.

One of the big issues for Dallas during this recent stretch of games has been Prescott. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown at least one interception in six consecutive games. His two picks against the Titans gave him 14 for the season, tied with Derek Carr for most in the NFL.

Those mistakes don't look as bad when playing teams with inferior talent like the Texans and Titans. But if the Cowboys want to make a deep playoff run, Prescott will have to do a better job of protecting the ball.