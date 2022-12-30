X

    NFL Twitter Says Joshua Dobbs Should Be Titans' Starting QB Despite Loss vs. Cowboys

    Doric SamDecember 30, 2022

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    AP Photo/Chris Carlson

    Veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and he finally made his first career start on Thursday Night Football as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

    Despite a losing effort against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs showed enough to prove that he's worthy of continuing on as the starter for the Titans as the season winds down. The 27-year-old threw for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 27-13 loss, an impressive showing from a player who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad just eight days ago and inserted ahead of rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

    A two-year starter for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dobbs looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds. He connected with 10 different receivers while completing 20 of his 39 passes.

    Fans and pundits online were impressed with what they saw from Dobbs, declaring that he should be under center for Tennessee's crucial matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18:

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    I've seen enough. Josh Dobbs starts next week.

    Ramon Foster @RamonFoster

    Is there anyone not happy for Josh Dobbs tonight?! The answer is no! A great effin guy and glad he's getting a fair shake to show his talents and fight with these guys tonight. Also, Go Vols

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Josh Dobbs was signed off the Lions practice squad a week ago.<br><br>He's got the Titans in a tight one with the 11-4 Cowboys. <a href="https://t.co/KO4Qe91Yu1">pic.twitter.com/KO4Qe91Yu1</a>

    keith bulluck @kbull53

    Josh Dobbs out there hoop'n!

    Barstool Rocky Top @BarstoolTenn

    LET JOSH DOBBS COOK

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Josh Dobbs has made some nice throws on this drive 🌾👀🌾

    Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports

    It's early, but I've liked what I've seen from Josh Dobbs so far<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Eric Cain @_Cainer

    Josh Dobbs did more than Malik Willis in one half. He's bought himself another year or two in the league.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Josh Dobbs has his 1st NFL pass touchdown. His last pass TD (excluding preseason) was almost 6 years to the day — Dec. 30, 2016 in the Music City Bowl for Tennessee against Nebraska.<br><br>That Music City Bowl was played in Nissan Stadium, the same stadium as tonight's game. <a href="https://t.co/23jDrY9pUv">pic.twitter.com/23jDrY9pUv</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Josh Dobbs with his first career TD 🔥<br><br>We've got a game...<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/5wINyN2HF0">pic.twitter.com/5wINyN2HF0</a>

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    Josh Dobbs was signed 8 days ago<br><br>He has more 30-plus yard completions in one half (3) than Willis (1) has all season

    Buck Reising @BuckReising

    Josh Dobbs now has more passing yards with 1:12 in the first half (110) than Malik Willis' career-high last week (99)

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    With 109 passing yards, Josh Dobbs now has more passing yards than Malik Willis in any of his starts.

    Trae Crowder @traecrowder

    Seein Josh Dobbs throw TDs in Tennessee warms my cold dead Volunteer heart.

    D.Beezy @VFLBEEZY

    Josh Dobbs gives the Titans a chance. Even with all these injuries! A healthy Titans team with Dobbs could be good!

    The Titans reigned atop the AFC South for much of the season, but a six-game losing streak has them fighting for a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season. Sticking with Dobbs gives Tennessee its best chance at clinching a third consecutive division title.

    Everything will be on the line when the Titans visit the Jaguars on Jan. 8, making for a must-see matchup.

