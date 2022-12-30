NFL Twitter Says Joshua Dobbs Should Be Titans' Starting QB Despite Loss vs. Cowboys

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and he finally made his first career start on Thursday Night Football as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Despite a losing effort against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs showed enough to prove that he's worthy of continuing on as the starter for the Titans as the season winds down. The 27-year-old threw for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 27-13 loss, an impressive showing from a player who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad just eight days ago and inserted ahead of rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

A two-year starter for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dobbs looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds. He connected with 10 different receivers while completing 20 of his 39 passes.

Fans and pundits online were impressed with what they saw from Dobbs, declaring that he should be under center for Tennessee's crucial matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18:

The Titans reigned atop the AFC South for much of the season, but a six-game losing streak has them fighting for a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season. Sticking with Dobbs gives Tennessee its best chance at clinching a third consecutive division title.

Everything will be on the line when the Titans visit the Jaguars on Jan. 8, making for a must-see matchup.