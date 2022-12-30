Texans Seeking Fan Input for Potential Uniform Changes, Owner Cal McNair Says

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans might look different next season, depending on what their fans want.

It was revealed on the team's official website that CEO and Chair Cal McNair and the franchise "are in the process of exploring possible uniform changes, starting with fan surveys and focus groups."

The fan input will cover topics such as jersey design, helmet look and color.

Houston made a significant change this season when it implemented a red helmet, which the website explained "inspired the team to explore the possibility of making additional changes."

What those changes are could come down to fan opinion, although those fans would probably be even more interested in some on-field improvement for a team that is 2-12-1 and in line to land the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.