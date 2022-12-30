X

    Texans Seeking Fan Input for Potential Uniform Changes, Owner Cal McNair Says

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 30, 2022

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: a Houston Texans helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Houston Texans might look different next season, depending on what their fans want.

    It was revealed on the team's official website that CEO and Chair Cal McNair and the franchise "are in the process of exploring possible uniform changes, starting with fan surveys and focus groups."

    The fan input will cover topics such as jersey design, helmet look and color.

    Houston made a significant change this season when it implemented a red helmet, which the website explained "inspired the team to explore the possibility of making additional changes."

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    Which is your fav? Asking for a friend 😏 <a href="https://t.co/XssWTzekcE">pic.twitter.com/XssWTzekcE</a>

    What those changes are could come down to fan opinion, although those fans would probably be even more interested in some on-field improvement for a team that is 2-12-1 and in line to land the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.