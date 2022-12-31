Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit

0 of 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs.

Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.

Each team (ingloriously) featured has recorded 10-plus victories heading into the Week 17 slate.

From there, the choices are subjective but focus on the four 10-win teams most likely to lose in the divisional round or earlier.