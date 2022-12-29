Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard to Miss Titans Game With Thigh Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans with a thigh injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pollard was listed as questionable for the matchup after not practicing all week.

The news is a tough break for Pollard and the Cowboys, which are still in the NFC East title race with an 11-4 record.

Pollard is also in the midst of his best season in the NFL. The fourth-year running back has rushed for 988 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games, in addition to catching 39 passes for 371 yards and three scores.

The 25-year-old has been very durable over his career, appearing in at least 15 games in each of his four seasons. Thursday's game marks the first time Pollard will be sidelined this season.

Ezekiel Elliott will take on much of the work load in Pollard's absence. The 27-year-old has rushed for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games this season, in addition to catching 17 passes for 92 yards.

Elliott has at least one touchdown in each of his last eight games and will be looking to keep that streak going against Tennessee.

Malik Davis should also see an increased workload on Thursday night, especially if the Cowboys jump out to an early lead. Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Florida, has rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in 10 games this season.