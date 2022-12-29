WWE Rumors: Latest on Toxic Attraction's Future Following Mandy Rose's Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

Following the reported release of Mandy Rose, WWE reportedly has main-roster plans for Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE is planning to call Dolin and Jayne up to either Raw or SmackDown without Rose.

Rose was the leader of Toxic Attraction, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported two weeks ago that WWE released Rose due to the belief that some of the explicit photos and videos she posted on her FanTime page were "outside of the parameters" of her contract with the company.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Mukherjee) later reported that the door was potentially open for Rose to return to WWE at some point if they could reach an agreement and better understanding.

Toxic Attraction was formed in August 2021 after Rose went from the main roster to NXT. She aligned herself with Dolin and Jayne, who had recently began receiving television time, and they went on to become one of the most dominant stables in NXT history.

Dolin and Jayne twice held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, while Rose was NXT women's champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez this month, one day before her reported release.

Last week, Dolin and Jayne attempted to become three-time tag champs, but they lost a Triple Threat tag team match that saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain.

On this week's episode of NXT, Dolin and Jayne vowed to take down Perez, blaming her for the downfall of Toxic Attraction.

If Dolin and Jayne do get called up, it would be a shot in the arm of the main roster's women's tag team division, which remains in dire need of established teams.

WWE also has some options at its disposal if it wants to keep Toxic Attraction as a stable, as it could replace Rose as the leader. Sonya Deville would perhaps be the best option since she is Rose's real-life best friend and aided Toxic Attraction in NXT recently.

