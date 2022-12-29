WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock, Stone Cold and John Cena Appearing at WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly making a play for current and future Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to appear at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Austin is "probably the surest of the three" legends to appear at WrestleMania, noting that "it's just a question of how he feels, and he's gonna do what he feels like doing."

Meltzer also characterized Cena as "probable" to be at WrestleMania, and The Rock only as "possible."

There has been varying degrees of speculation of all three of them doing something at WrestleMania, but there has seemingly been more proverbial smoke surrounding Austin than any of the others.

At WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, Austin made his in-ring return and wrestled for the first time since WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin faced and defeated Kevin Owens in a highly entertaining No Holds Barred match.

Given how well things went for the 58-year-old Austin, it was reported in November by Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) that WWE made The Texas Rattlesnake an offer to have another match.

Talk of Cena or The Rock appearing or competing at WrestleMania 39 has more so been among fans rather than any type of concrete reporting.

Cena has not been at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 36, which was held in front of no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has wrestled some matches for WWE since then despite his busy Hollywood acting schedule, however.

Recently, Cena announced that he would be teaming with Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on this week's episode of SmackDown, keeping alive his streak of wrestling in at least one WWE match every year since 2002.

Austin Theory would be a logical WrestleMania opponent for Cena since the two of them had a run-in on Raw during the summer, or WWE could potentially try to book a dream match between Austin and Cena.

As for The Rock, any speculation surrounding him has been focused on a match against his real-life cousin in Reigns. During his more than two years as world champion, Reigns has referred to himself as The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table, suggesting he is the leader of the family.

That would make it easy to tell the story of The Rock coming back to challenge Reigns on the biggest stage in wrestling, but like Cena, his availability likely depends on his acting schedule.

The Rock vs. Reigns is perhaps the biggest match that can possibly happen in wrestling, and booking that match for WrestleMania 39 in the Los Angeles area would help make it one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).