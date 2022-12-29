Jean Segura, Marlins Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $17M Contract

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jean Segura is heading south this winter.

The veteran shortstop has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins, according to MLB insider Héctor Gómez.

The Marlins were in the market for a shortstop with a bat this winter to replace Miguel Rojas, who was disappointing at the dish in 2022, slashing .236/.283/.323 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 140 games.

Rojas has spent the last eight seasons of his career in Miami and is under contract through the 2023 campaign with a salary of $4.5 million.

Adding Segura also gives the Marlins plenty of defensive flexibility in 2023 as he's also capable of playing second base.

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to start at second base for Miami in 2023, Segura would easily be able to slot in if the 24-year-old were to be sidelined with an injury. Chisholm played just 60 games last season because of a stress fracture in his back.

Segura had been a staple in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup since 2019. During the 2022 campaign, he hit .277/.336/.387 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 98 games to help the Phillies finish third in the NL East with a 87-75 record.

Before joining the Phillies, Segura had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old's best season came in 2016 with the D-Backs when he slashed .319/.368/.499 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 153 games. He finished 13th in National League MVP voting that year.

The Marlins finished the 2022 campaign fourth in the NL East with a 69-93 record and missed the postseason for the second straight year. They'll be hoping Segura can help the team get back to winning baseball in 2023.