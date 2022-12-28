Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications.

The three-time Pro Bowler ran for 351 yards and three touchdowns in his last three starts, and he was due to go up against a Cowboys defense that's allowing 130.0 yards per game on the ground and 4.5 yards per carry.

Fantasy managers lamented his likely absence:

Hassan Haskins figures to take over as Tennessee's No. 1 option the rushing attack if Henry is unavailable.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick has had a nondescript rookie year so far, going for 50 yards on 11 carries and catching seven passes for 31 yards. Maybe he can write himself into fantasy lore with a monster showing in Week 17.