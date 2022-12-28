X

    Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications.

    The three-time Pro Bowler ran for 351 yards and three touchdowns in his last three starts, and he was due to go up against a Cowboys defense that's allowing 130.0 yards per game on the ground and 4.5 yards per carry.

    Fantasy managers lamented his likely absence:

    Ants In My Eyes Johnson @ReachForTheSun_

    Not like this Derrick Henry, not like this man 🥲 <a href="https://t.co/uDFDQdaOXZ">pic.twitter.com/uDFDQdaOXZ</a>

    Harvey Dent @dharvat386

    And of course the one fantasy league I make it to the championship in, Derrick Henry might not play because the week doesn't matter to them. Just my luck

    Follow my Youtube - @FatBoySeason @FatBoySeasonInc

    Derrick Henry not playing and Carr being benched (Tae Adams) go have fantasy managers in shambles lol

    Caylan King @KingCaylan

    Championship week and Derrick Henry is out… what a ride it was.

    Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL

    There's a fantasy football manager out there who has both Derrick Henry and Davante Adams going into their championship game and is having just the worst day.

    Reggie Weathers @SnacksWeathers5

    Derrick Henry really about to let my fantasy football championship go down the drain like this? 🥺🥺🥺

    Vincent Saglimbeni @vinnysaglimbeni

    Derrick Henry doubtful is making me doubtful for my fantasy football championship game this week :/

    Hassan Haskins figures to take over as Tennessee's No. 1 option the rushing attack if Henry is unavailable.

    The 2022 fourth-round draft pick has had a nondescript rookie year so far, going for 50 yards on 11 carries and catching seven passes for 31 yards. Maybe he can write himself into fantasy lore with a monster showing in Week 17.

